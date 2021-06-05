Six people killed after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Kentucky

A total of four children and two adults died in the crash, according to officials.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified six people killed in a two-car collision on Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, including four children. The tragic accident shut down the interstate for hours.

A call came into the police department around 12:23 p.m. of a car entering the northbound lanes of I-75 around mile marker 104, in the wrong direction. Jamaica Caudill, a 38-year-old from Madison County was in the dark-colored car that hit the white car head-on around mile marker 102. Caudill was pronounced dead on the scene, along with Karmen Greene, a nine-year-old girl from Owenton in the passenger seat of the white car.

Also in the white car two-year-old Jack Greene, five-year-old Brayden Boxwell, and 11-year-old Santanna Greene, along with 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owenton, were all taken to UK Medical Center. They all succumbed to their injuries.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the Archdiocese of Lexington and a missionary of mercy commissioned by Pope Frances, was a witness to the crash and has offered to pay for the funeral services of the Greene family.

Father Jim Sichko, mentioned earlier, posted: "May Jesus welcome the little children and victims into His loving arms in Eternal Life!"