Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte

The shelter has been closed since October for renovations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen.

The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above.

The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the facility.

Lucile Giles Men's Shelter typically meets its capacity at 118 men each night. The facility is an overnight, walk-in shelter that is open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The shelter provides a bed, showers, dinner, and breakfast 365 days a year and is largely supported through ARPA funding from Mecklenburg County. Roof Above also has two other men's shelters that operate on a reserved bed space system.

“The timing of this renovation was difficult given the colder weather. We are grateful to our generous funders and project team who worked with urgency to ensure we reopened ahead of schedule,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, Roof Above CEO.

