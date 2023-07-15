Lightning alert forced Luke Combs concertgoers to shelter in place

Bank of America Stadium officials said lightning was detected within an 8-mile radius, delaying the concert for a time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Luke Combs fans at Bank of America Stadium had to shelter in place Saturday night thanks to a lightning alert.

Stadium officials confirmed on Twitter fans were asked to find cover as storms rolled through the Charlotte area. The shelter-in-place protocol remained active until lightning is no longer detected within an 8-mile radius.

According to the stadium's policy, visitors were asked to seek cover immediately. This includes vehicles, parking decks, and buildings. Stadium staff are expected to direct guests to the closest available shelter.

Shortly after 10 p.m., stadium officials lifted the shelter-in-place protocol.

We are now out of Shelter-In-Place Protocol.



The show will proceed shortly.



— Bank of America Stadium (@BofAstadium) July 16, 2023

The lightning had earlier affected Lainey Wilson, the opening act for Combs. Jackie Long, who is a Charlotte-based journalist and WCNC Charlotte viewer in attendance, shared that Wilson told the audience she would be performing acoustic because the lightning took out her equipment.

Longo would also share the news later that Luke Combs himself had to leave the stage because of the alert.

Saturday evening's weather proved to be stormy even in the early hours across the Charlotte metro. Part of Ashe County was briefly under a tornado warning until the pattern cleared out. Scattered storms were still in the cards for Saturday night, although rain chances for Sunday are predicted to be lower.

WCNC Charlotte is continuing to track the latest with the storms and the impacts concertgoers in uptown Charlotte will face, along with impacts elsewhere in the Carolinas. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.