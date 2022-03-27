x
Lyft and Spin partner to offer Spin Scooter Rentals in Charlotte

Scooters can be unlocked through Lyft by scanning a QR code, or by entering the scooter ID number.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric scooter company Spin is making it easier to rent a ride.

It's partnering with Lyft to make the scooters available to rent through the Lyft app.

The new feature will roll out in 60 cities, including right here in Charlotte and in Raleigh.

