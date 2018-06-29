CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lyft is teaming up with more than a dozen Charlotte breweries to help curb drunk driving in the Queen City during the Fourth of July weekend.

The ride-sharing company announced its RidesOnTapCLT event with the Charlotte Independent Brewers Association Wednesday, which will give Charlotteans a $5 discount on all Lyft rides to or from participating partners on Saturday, July 7. In total, 14 breweries across the city are participating in the event. To get the discount, users will use promo code RIDESONTAPCLT riding to or from any of the participating locations.

“We know how great of a role craft beer plays in Charlotte culture,” said Laurent Pelletier, general manager of Lyft Charlotte. “We’re excited to be the official rideshare partner of the Charlotte Independent Brewers Association and to help support the brewers, employees, and patrons of the local craft beer industry.”

Lyft will offer the discount to customers at the following breweries on Saturday:

South End: Unknown Brewing Company, Wooden Robot

Plaza Midwood: Legion Brewing

LoSo: Olde Mecklenburg, Red Clay Ciderworks, Triple C Brewing, GoodRoad Ciderworks, Thirsty Nomad

NoDa: Birdsong Brewing, NoDa Brewing, Bold Missy Brewery, Free Range Brewing, Salud Cerveceria

West Charlotte: Blue Blaze Brewing

“Visiting the breweries and cideries is the best way to support the craft beer community in Charlotte and we are excited to have Lyft join the team and provide a safe and affordable way for beer lovers to really experience the growing craft scene,” said Chris Goulet, owner of Birdsong Brewing co., and board member of the CIBA.

