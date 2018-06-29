CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The on-demand transportation company Lyft is teaming up with local breweries to give new users a discounted ride.

Next Saturday, July 7 is the kickoff celebration for the partnership designed to promote responsible transportation.

“We want folks to not only enjoy themselves while they’re here, but to know that they’re safe, coming and going,” Free Range Brewing Co-Founder/Brewer Jason Alexander said.

So it was a natural fit when Lyft proposed a partnership with the Charlotte Independent Brewers Alliance.

“I think the craft brewery scene is threaded throughout the community,” Lyft spokesperson Lauren Pelletier said.

On July 7, anyone visiting one of the 14 brewery partners will receive five dollars off their ride, using the code “RIDESONTAPCLT”.

Aside from the one-time promo code, Lyft is offering the 14 participating breweries unique coupon codes for new Lyft riders, and a pool of Lyft credits that each brewery can offer to customers at their discretion.

“There’s a whole lot to be gained from folks finding a way to conveniently and comfortably be able to bounce around from breweries,” Alexander said.

The partnership encourages safe transportation, but also helps ease the strain on parking and traffic.

The following 14 breweries will serve as Rides On Tap partner venues:

● South End: Unknown Brewing Co, Wooden Robot Brewery

● Plaza Midwood: Legion Brewing

● LoSo: OMB, Red Clay Ciderworks, Triple C Brewing, Good Road Cider, Thirsty Nomad

● NoDa: Birdsong Brewing, NoDa Brewing, Bold Missy Brewery, Free Range Brewing, Salud Cerveceria

● West: Blue Blaze Brewing

© 2018 WCNC