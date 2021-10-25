Mac's Speed Shop golf tournament honors life of server killed by drunk driver

The Kellie Putnam Foundation was set up to help assist those who are facing hardships due to illness, financial burden, and other unexpected challenges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac's Speed Shop held its 6th annual charity golf tournament at River Hills Country Club on Oct. 25. The charity event was held in remembrance of a server who was killed by a drunk driver in South End.

Kelli Putnam, a server at Mac's was killed by a drunk driver in 2016 when she attempted to cross South Blvd. near Mac's Speed Shop after a Carolina Panthers game. Putnam was only 28 years old.

The Kellie Putnam Foundation was set up after her death to help assist those who are facing hardships due to illness, financial burden, and other unexpected life challenges.

Proceeds from this year's tournament will help support the family of a long-time friend of the service industry who passed of an infection at the age of 40, the foundation will also help assist a service dog for a former Mac's employee. The service dog was headed to the police academy before he was sidelined due to epilepsy.

