Small plane crash injures 2 near Maiden

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries when a small Cessna plane crashed near an air strip in Maiden Thursday, officials said.

MAIDEN, N.C. — Two people were hurt when a small airplane crashed in Maiden Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The Bandys Fire Department told WCNC Charlotte that a Cessna 152 crashed near an air strip in Maiden. Both people on board were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Officials haven't determined what caused the crash at this time.

This is the second small plane crash reported in the Charlotte region this week. Two people were hurt when a single-engine plane crashed about a mile north of the Stanly County Airport Monday.

