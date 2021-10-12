EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, sustained major damage in a storm Friday night.
Officials say a building partially collapsed. The roof and walls were gone from a large section of the building.
The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening.
First responders arrived on scene quickly, with about 30-40 emergency vehicles at the location to help with the incident.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
5 on Your Side crews are at the scene, and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.