KSDK crews are on the scene were there has been a major emergency response

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, sustained major damage in a storm Friday night.

Officials say a building partially collapsed. The roof and walls were gone from a large section of the building.

The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening.

First responders arrived on scene quickly, with about 30-40 emergency vehicles at the location to help with the incident.

There is no word on injuries at this time.