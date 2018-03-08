CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The possibility of locating a Major League Soccer team in Charlotte is again being talked about, by no-less than the MLS Commissioner himself.

“We are intrigued by Charlotte,” said Commissioner Dan Garber during an online social media Q and A session that was part of the league’s All Star week festivities in Atlanta.

The new owner of the Panthers has twice raised the possibility of bringing an MLS team to Charlotte.

Last month during a news conference in Charlotte, Tepper said of Bank of America Stadium, “We open it up for other things. I could make an investment in MLS and I bring that here, I bring that much more dollars into the community.”

Comments like that, got the interest of the MLS Commissioner.

“We are well of David Tepper’s interest and obviously that is a great development for the city,” said Garber.

Soccer games have been played at Bank of America in the past.

In Atlanta the NFL’s Falcons play at Mercedes Benz Stadium that is also home to the MLS Atlanta United team.

Charlotte was a contender last year for an MLS team.

Marcus Smith from Speedway Motorsports pushed for the expansion but the bid fell apart when the City Council balked at contributing taxpayer dollars to pay for a stadium.

Now David Tepper seems more than interested in opening the gates to Bank of America Stadium.

Said Garber, “The fact he is interested in MLS is a positive.”

MLS plans to expand into two more cities in the near future.

