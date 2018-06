CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A major accident has shutdown I-77 northbound near Sunset Rd and Harris Blvd.

According to medic, there were multiple ejections from the accident. At least one person has been transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Two other patients were treated for minor injuries and transported to Novant Health Huntersville.

