CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk is expected to be out for the remainder of the NBA Summer League after fracturing his right thumb Saturday night.

The second-year guard from Kentucky is expected to be out between six to eight weeks, according to the team.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Malik Monk has suffered a fractured right thumb. The injury occurred in CHA’s Summer League game yesterday vs. OKC. He will miss the remainder of Sunmer League and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. #BuzzCity — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) July 8, 2018

Monk is working to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season in which he averaged 6.7 points and 1.4 assists per game for Charlotte. Monk has been at the center of scrutiny among Hornets fans after Donovan Mitchell, whom the Jazz selected two spots behind Monk, had a historic season for Utah.

