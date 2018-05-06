CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a disturbing case that will make any dog lover cringe.

Police say 30-year-old Andrew McDonald is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was left in the car for about four hours with no air circulation and no water. It happened Sunday afternoon in a shopping center on J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Now, NBC Charlotte is looking into North Carolina laws that are meant to protect pets.

“What could cause you to do that?” asked dog owner Maurice McNeil.

“[It] makes your heart kind of jump a little bit and as a parent, as a pet owner, it really touches me,” McNeil added.

“If you’re not a dog lover, you shouldn’t own a pet,” said dog owner Ron Bellard.

Police say the animal cruelty incident happened between 2:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. It comes just days after NBC Charlotte highlighted hot car dangers.

Tiffany McCray was charged with leaving her three young children alone in a car.

“It’s pretty horrible, kids don’t have a choice of getting out of the car by themselves, especially at that young age,” one mother previously told NBC Charlotte.

Before that, a 10-month-old boy died after his father forgot to drop him at daycare and left him in a hot car all day in Charleston.

In the latest case, McDonald is facing animal cruelty charges. According to North Carolina laws, officers and emergency officials can enter a car if an animal is in danger but the general public cannot.

“I think it’s it a good thing as far as the person being arrested, we got to take care of the pets, they can’t take care of themselves,” Bellard said.

“It’s obviously a sad situation for the pet and the pet owner,” said McNeil.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see how the dog is doing, but they would not comment further, including on whether or not the dog survived.

