Man accused of sexually assaulting hotel worker, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in southwest Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a sexual assault report was made on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 p.m. on Memorial Parkway near the intersection of Arbor Loop Drive.
The reporting party, a female employee of a hotel in the area, told police she had been sexually assaulted.
The suspect, in this case, is described as a dark-skinned male around 30-45 years old, five feet nine inches with an average build.
RELATED: Man accused of rape in Charlotte found less than a day after survivor called police, CMPD reports
Anyone with information on this man's identity is asked to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
PODCASTS ON WCNC
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.