Man accused of sexually assaulting hotel worker, police say

Police say the sexual assault occurred in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a sexual assault report was made on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 p.m. on Memorial Parkway near the intersection of Arbor Loop Drive.

The reporting party, a female employee of a hotel in the area, told police she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect, in this case, is described as a dark-skinned male around 30-45 years old, five feet nine inches with an average build.

Anyone with information on this man's identity is asked to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.





