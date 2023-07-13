Man returned to Lincoln County from Tennessee; accused of shooting wife

Randall Shropshire, 53, is accused of shooting his wife in June.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of shooting his wife has been returned to North Carolina after was arrested in Tennessee.

Randall Shropshire, 53, was picked up by deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Deputies say Shropshire shot his wife and pushed her out of a car on June 30 on Highway 321 in Lincoln County. Shropshire's wife was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Deputies could not locate Shropshire in Lincoln County but were alerted to his cell phone in Knoxville. Authorities in Knoxville tracked down Shropshire's location and determined he was at a motel.

Shropshire was eventually taken into custody and was held in Tennessee until Wednesday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felonious restraint.

Shropshire's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

