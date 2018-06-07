Gastonia, N.C. -- A man accused of committing a violent armed robbery that was caught on-camera pleaded not guilty during a Friday afternoon court hearing in Gaston County.

Lowell Police arrested Deonte Brice back in February after he was charged with robbing a Lowell convenience store and assaulting a clerk right in front of her grandson.

In court, prosecutors offered Brice a plea deal where he'd spend about 12 years in prison, but he and his attorney rejected it.

He then questioned the judge why he's still facing criminal charges.

"I'm wondering why I'm still getting charged of stuff if they, [the victims], can't pick me out of a [criminal] lineup," Brice asked.

The judge explained to Brice he'd have to wait till his trial to prove to a jury why he's innocent.

Meanwhile, Dustin Bingham, the getaway driver in the armed robbery, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to his role in the crime.

He received a seven to nine year prison sentence.

A trial date hasn't been set for Brice.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC