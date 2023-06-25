Man arrested after deadly crash in Iredell County

George Lee, 28, faces driving while impaired charges. Additional charges are pending.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed on Saturday while turning into a gas station on his motorcycle.

The crash happened on Buffalo Shoals Road near Old Mountain Road on Saturday around 9 p.m., according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrived at the crash and found Chad Jeremy Hart, 48, of Statesville, suffering injuries. Hart was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

An investigation revealed that Hart was hit while attempting to turn to a gas station on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Hart was struck by a 2007 Infinity G35 driven by George Lee, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

Lee, 28, of Claremont, was not injured in the crash. Investigators say impairment appears to have caused the crash.

Officials arrested Lee and charged him with driving while impaired.

Lee was given a $15,000 bond for his charge, which he posted on Sunday.

Additional charges are pending at this time as the investigation continues.

