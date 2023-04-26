Man arrested after high schoolers overdose using vape pens he sold them, police say

Cameron Beaver, 20, is charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for selling drugs.

LENOIR, N.C. — Police arrested a man after they say several high school students overdosed after he sold them vape pens.

Cameron Beaver, 20, was arrested by the Lenoir Police Department and charged after investigators say he sold narcotics to high school students.

Lenoir police say multiple high school students have overdosed within recent weeks. The most common similarity in these overdoses was the use of vape pens beforehand, according to police. The number of students who overdosed was not released by police.

Beaver was identified as the supplier of these vape pens by police. During a search of Beaver's home, police found 174 THC vape pens, 350.4 grams of marijuana, and $17,424 in U.S. currency. All of these items were seized by police. Police estimate the drugs have a value of around $10,000.

Beaver is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

He is being held in Caldwell County jail on a $65,000 bond.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300 or Lenoir police at (828) 757-2100.

