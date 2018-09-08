CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after being involved in a hit and run with a CMPD cruiser in the 2900 block of North Graham Street in University City.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released sideswiped the cruiser with his SUV and then fled, striking a nearby telephone pole.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on scene and transported by Medic with non-life threatening injuries.

No other cars were involved in the accident and the officers were not injured.

