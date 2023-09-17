Man arrested for deadly Gastonia shooting in March

Anthony Guin, 20, is accused of shooting and killing a man on the sidewalk outside of a nightclub on March 21.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person in March outside of a nightclub.

Anthony Guin, 20, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office arrest records. The Gastonia Police Department says Guin is accused of killing a man on March 21.

Authorities found Tyceria Larell Alexander, 20, dead from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside of the Remedies nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia on March 21.

Guin is being held without bond in Gaston County jail. His next court date is Oct. 5.

