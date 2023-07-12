Man arrested for distributing drugs after minor dies from overdose

Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar, 21, faces a death by distribution charge.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police arrested a man they say distributed drugs to a minor who later died of a drug overdose.

Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar, 21, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony death by distribution, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Police say a juvenile died from an overdose on Saturday, July 1 around 3 p.m. The type of drugs the victim overdosed on was not released by police.

An investigation revealed that Ayaar was the source of the drugs that led to the overdose.

Ayaar remains in Mecklenburg County jail with a $100,000 bond.

