Man arrested for punching toddler near Uptown

The victim's mother told police she did not know who the man was before the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a man who they say punched a toddler on Sunday.

A mother called the police and said an unknown man punched her 1-year-old child on Sunday around 11:41 a.m. near the intersection of W Summit Avenue and S Tryon Street. The 1-year-old was punched in the face, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers took Rico Limon Williams, 26, into custody after identifying him as the suspect in the incident. Williams is charged with assault on a child under the age of 12.

Police say the 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Williams is currently being held in Mecklenburg County jail.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts