Deadly Charlotte shooting suspect arrested in Baltimore

Dominic Miller, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Corbin Street on June 20 on Arthur Davis Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person found dead in a car last month.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Thursday that Dominic Miller, 27, was arrested in Baltimore for the deadly shooting of Corbin Street, 32, on June 20 in north Charlotte.

Street was found dead with gunshot wounds on Arthur Davis Road near Old Statesville Road on Tuesday, June 20 around 12 p.m. Police said that they were called to the area after Street's car crashed on the road.

Street was pronounced dead shortly after authorities arrived.

Investigators labeled Miller as the suspect in the crime and traveled to Baltimore to arrest him with assistance from the Baltimore Police Department.

Miller has yet to appear in the Mecklenburg County jail system. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

