CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man wanted for the murder of his wife in Texas was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday after 19 years on the run according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Apolinar Tejeda, 66, was living under an assumed name of Leopoldo Silva in Kannapolis.

Investigators searched his residence, they did not find Silva, but did discover that he was working construction in the 2300 block of Belmeade Drive in Charlotte.

Several agencies including CMPD arrested Tejeda without incident and transported him to the Gaston County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Texas.

