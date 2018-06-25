ALBEMARLE, NC -- Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a murder in Albemarle Monday morning.

Albemarle Police arrested 25-year-old Hasan Akeem Webster and charged him with first degree murder after officers found on scene.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Anderson Road near the VFW Hut in Albemarle around 10:30 a.m. where they found 35-year-old Jason Braley in the road suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Authorities believe a heated argument lead to the shooting.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC