CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries at more than eight CMS campuses.

Officials with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said Timothy Hughes was charged with 11 counts of felony larceny after burglary and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon. Detectives took him into custody at his home Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe Hughes stole more than $8,000 in custodial equipment and supplies. The break-ins were reported between the first of April during spring break and May 31. The stolen items ranged from cleaning machines and pressure washers to cases of garbage bags and cleaning supplies.

CMS police released videos and photos of the suspect in hopes that someone would recognize the suspect who drove a white cargo van onto campuses.

CMS said additional charges are possible against Hughes. If you have any additional information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

