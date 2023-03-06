Man arrested in Florida for Charlotte teen's death

Kendal Morris, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter almost a month after a 15-year-old was killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested nearly a month after a teen was shot and killed at his home in east Charlotte.

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Kendal Morris, 32, was arrested in Key West, Florida for the death of Steven Gomez, 15, on Feb. 12. Morris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Gomez was playing video games on Feb. 12 when he was accidentally shot by someone in his house, which police have determined is Morris.

Police initially did not press charges in this case but identified Morris as a suspect as the investigation went on.

Morris's arrest was done in a joint effort from CMPD, the Key West Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This shooting remains under investigation by CMPD.

