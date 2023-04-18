Man befriended families to sexually assault children, court says

Angel Guzman Lobo, 66, was convicted of 11 child sex crimes. He was sentenced to up to 70 years in prison.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was sentenced to spend decades in prison after he was convicted of nearly a dozen child sex crimes.

Angel Guzman Lobo, 66, appeared in Mecklenburg County court last week where he was found guilty of seven counts of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory sexual offense with a child. Following his conviction, Guzman Lobo was sentenced to 600 to 840 months in prison.

Guzman Lobo befriended several Charlotte families from 2013 to 2017 in an effort to sexually assault children, according to court records.

Guzman Lobo would tell these families that he needed a place to sleep and would often be allowed to stay on their couches.

The child victims said that Guzman Lobo would sexually assault them while their family members were in other rooms within the home.

Guzman Lobo's abuse continued until one of the victims made an outcry to their mother in 2017.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department then began an investigation on Guzman Lobo and arrested him in December 2017 after he confessed to sexually abusing three girls in Charlotte.

CMPD then held a press conference about Guzman Lobo asking for any other victims to come forward. Two more families then revealed that Guzman Lobo had sexually assaulted their children.

Additionally, CMPD said that Guzman Lobo was responsible for sexually assaulting children in Maryland, New York, and Ohio. He was labeled as a serial child molester by police.

The children Guzman Lobo sexually abused were between the ages of seven and 12 at the time of the crimes, according to court records.

All five Charlotte victims spoke about the crimes Guzman Lobo committed against them during his trial, which lasted from April 3 to April 11.

It's uncertain at this time if Guzman Lobo has been charged or convicted of any crimes in Maryland, New York, or Ohio.

"Everyone – whether you are a parent or not – can help prevent the physical and sexual abuse of children," said the Mecklenburg District Attorney's Office in a release.

Parents and community members can learn more about protecting children from these crimes and how to educate them about correct terminology at meck4kids.org.

