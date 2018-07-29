CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD arrested a man who they said is responsible for the fatal crash on Runnymede Lane Saturday night.

The crash, between a 2010 Ford Escape and 2006 Subaru occurred around 11:38 p.m. shutdown Runnymede Lane for several hours.

The driver of the Subaru and the passenger were transported to Atrium Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Juan Reyes was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say the Subaru, traveling at a high rate of speed crossed the double yellow line and struck the Escape.

Speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash according to CMPD.

The driver of the Subaru, Jimmy Gallardy was charged with felony death by vehicle and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC