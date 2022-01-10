Man charged in death of CMPD officer due in court Monday

Goodwin was hit and killed along Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin is expected to face a judge Monday.

Goodwin was hit and killed along Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Goodwin, a six-year veteran with CMPD, had recently returned to the force following the birth of her third child. Three other officers were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators accused the driver, 50-year-old Daniel Morgan of High Point, North Carolina, of trying to walk away from the scene after the crash. Court records show that after the crash, Morgan took a device out of the truck to try and hinder the investigation.

Morgan was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

State troopers said Morgan's trailer wasn't supposed to be operated yet. They also accuse him of admitting to placing a fictitious tag on it.

