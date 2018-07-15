CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in connection to a murder early Sunday morning in West Charlotte.

CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 1500 block of Clanton Road just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, 18-year-old Jamie Bright suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Jermarion Worthy, 17, is charged with his murder. Officials say he stayed on scene and after being questioned at CMPD headuqarters was charged with murder and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation by CMPD has revealed that the victim and the suspect did know one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC