CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect accused of shooting a deputy in Cleveland County late Tuesday night was arrested in Harrisburg, police said.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Tim Sims was shot twice while exchanging gunfire with Dakota Greene along U.S. 74 at Bethlehem Road around 10:30 p.m. Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman confirmed that Sims and Greene fired multiple shots during the exchange. Greene was arrested about three hours after the deputy was shot and was charged with first-degree murder.

"With body cam footage that we have, the deputy was actually shot twice," Norman said. "It's an unfortunate situation."

Sims was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte with gunshot wounds to his face and leg. Norman said he is expected to be OK but has a long recovery ahead.

