Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte

Jorge Flores, 22, is accused of killing Isayah Stywall, 19, on March 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have one man in custody for a fatal shooting that happened last month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Jorge Flores, 22, was arrested on Monday for the death of Isayah Stywall, 19.

On March 25, Stywall was found with another victim suffering from gunshot wounds on Cherrycrest Lane, near Old Pineville Road. Stywall was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators labeled Flores as the suspect in this shooting and were able to arrest him without incident on Monday. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Charlotte Crimestoppers at (704) 432-8477.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.