KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A high school wrestling match in Kannapolis went wrong when witnesses said a parent charged a student wrestler while the match was going on. It was all caught on camera.

The witness told WCNC that other parents rushed to break up the incident. It happened at a wrestling match at A.L. Brown High School on Saturday, January 18.

As the video of the altercation makes the rounds on social media, many are expressing their disappointment.

The witness who took the video said it was shocking, and hopes sporting events don't ever turn violent again.

The witness told WCNC that the man's son was wrestling the student he charged. Police have not confirmed the identity of the man to WCNC at this time, however.

Coaches and other attendees of the match are seen on camera stepping in to stop the man.

A spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools released a statement saying,

"We have expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during athletic and extra-curricular events, and our expectations for spectators are no different. The actions displayed by a spectator at the wrestling match on Jan. 18, 2020, fall far below our expectations. We do not condone his actions."



The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office has not released any additional information on this incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.

