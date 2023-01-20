One person dead after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

Troopers found that the victim was standing in the travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram heading east.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on I-40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.

Berdine died from his injuries at the scene, according to troopers.

The roadway was closed for about two hours during the investigation. Troopers found that Berdine was standing in the travel lane when he was hit by the Dodge Ram heading east.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, troopers said. No charges are anticipated.

