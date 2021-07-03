72-year-old man dead after drowning in Lake Norman in Catawba

A 72-year-old man was seen swimming in water adjacent to a dock when the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said he went underwater and did not resurface.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — One person is dead after drowning in Lake Norman, just one day before the 4th of July.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The body has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating this incident as a drowning.

