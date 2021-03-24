The man's body was found Tuesday night along I-20 East near Exit 51.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead on Interstate 20 in Lexington County had been shot multiple times, the coroner's office now says.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher Wednesday identified the victim as 21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree of Edgefield. She said he had multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Oree's body was found Tuesday night along I-20 East near Exit 51. That's near the Longs Pond Road exit.

Traffic was shut down in the area for hours after the body was discovered. Officers say they interviewed people to get an idea of what happened, and crime scene investigators collected potential evidence and processed the immediate area around the body