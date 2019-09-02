CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man was pronounced deceased at the scene after police responded to a welfare check Saturday afternoon, officials say.

At 4:41 pm, CMPD officers responded to the 200 block of Sardis Lane in reference to welfare call for service. The caller told officials that a male was under a vehicle.

Medic confirmed to NBC Charlotte that the call they responded to was for an entrapment.

At this time, officials believe the incident was accidental, with no foul play involved.

