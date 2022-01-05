Man dies after getting struck by train in Rock Hill

Police said a male pedestrian was on the train tracks when the train struck him.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man has died after he was struck by a train late Tuesday evening, the Rock Hill Police Department reports.

According to police, the accident happened in the area of Vernsdale Road and Rambo Road. Police said a male pedestrian was on the train tracks when the train struck him. The man was over a quarter mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the impact occurred, police report.

The York County Coroner’s Office, Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, and Forensic Services Unit also responded to continue the investigation. Norfolk Southern is also investigating the incident at this time.

