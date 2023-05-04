Husband fatally shot as him and wife shot by unknown person in Hickory, police say

Prosper Nyatorwonu, 46, died after him and his wife were shot at their home on 14th Avenue Drive SW in Hickory.

HICKORY, N.C. — One man died after he and his wife were shot at their home early Saturday morning.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Prosper Nyatorwonu, 46, and his wife were shot on Saturday, April 1 while arriving at their home on 14th Avenue Drive SW.

Officers were called to the home just before 7 a.m. as Nywatorwonu's wife called 911. The woman was found lying on the front steps of the home with a minor wound to her knee, according to police.

Nyatorwonu was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he stayed until he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The victims were unable to identify the suspect who shot them.

Hickory police are working to gather more information about this shooting. More details will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

