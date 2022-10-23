Man accidentally falls and dies at Grandfather Mountain

The man was found at the base of a cliff after he was reported missing.

LINVILLE, N.C. — An accidental fall led to a man dying at Grandfather Mountain.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., reports were made about a person missing at the Grandfather Mountain park area. Authorities say he was last seen at one of the park's overlooks.

Rescue crews located the missing man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered the body. A preliminary investigation shows that the man accidentally fell from the cliff.

The deceased man's name has not been released at this time.

The Linville-Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Services, Avery County Sherriff’s Office, and Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff were on scene searching for the man.

Grandfather Mountain officials say that park will operate under normal hours as this was an isolated incident.

