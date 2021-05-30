Elizabeth City police said 36-year-old William Leigh Norman Jr. died in the hospital from his injuries after someone shot him on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Detectives are looking for answers after a man was shot in Pasquotank County overnight.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it got a call on Sunday, May 30 just before 1:30 a.m. about a person who was shot on 611 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man, 36-year-old William Leigh Norman Jr. from Plymouth, N.C. lying unresponsive and injured. He was shot multiple times.

Police said Norman immediately was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by Pasquotank-Camden EMS. He died there.