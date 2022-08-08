78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James

Officials said Kocsis was on a recreational trip with his family at the time of the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 78-year-old man has died following a drowning on Lakes James Saturday, the Burke County Office Of Emergency Services confirmed.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to the area, interviewed witnesses, and began a search for the drowning victim. Rescuers located the victim, 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, in about twelve feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora / Linville Access.

Officials said Kocsis was on a recreational trip with his family at the time of the incident. The cause of death is believed to be accidental pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Agencies responding to the drowning: Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Lake James Fire/Rescue, Longtown Fire Department, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Nebo Fire Department, and Hankins Fire Department.

Boats from the following agencies assisted with search and rescue efforts: North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Nebo Fire Department, and Hankins Fire Department.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts