Man dies following accident at Concord construction site, officials say

Officials said a crane struck a support for a wall, falling on the victim.

CONCORD, N.C. — A man died following an accident at a Concord construction site on Thursday evening, city officials confirmed.

According to authorities, Cabarrus County EMS responded to the scene along Aviation Boulevard NW just before 7 p.m.

Officials said a crane struck a support for a wall, falling on the victim, who has been identified as Jose Antonio Rodriguez Rios. Rios died from his injuries, authorities said.

No other information was provided.

