PINEVILLE, N.C. — A man died after a crash in the parking lot of a Cookout in Pineville Monday night.

Emergency officials were called to the Cookout on Park Road around 6:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, the driver of a truck involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Officials at the scene said the man died as a result of the medical emergency, not from injuries he sustained in the crash.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash also hit the building and caused minor damage.