Man dies in Belmont industrial accident

Mario Zambrano was found dead at a construction site on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator.

Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m.

Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at the construction site.

Investigators say Zambrano was involved in an accident with an excavator and died of injuries suffered in the incident.

The Belmont Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Belmont police at (704) 825-3792.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident and will provide more information when it is available.

Zambrano's death is another fatality in the Charlotte area for Hispanic construction workers in January.

Three men died when scaffolding collapsed on Jan. 2 at a construction site in Dilworth, just outside of Uptown Charlotte.

Construction work presents some of the most hazardous conditions of any industry, mostly impacting the Latino community.

In 2020, the death rate for Hispanic construction workers in the U.S. was 41.6% higher than the rate for non-Hispanic workers, according to a report from the Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR).





MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts