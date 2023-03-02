Man dies after being found shot on side of the road in Chester County

Chester County officials are investigating the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot by the side of the road on Thursday.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office stated that they were called to Meadowbrook Road on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

CCSO, the Chester County Coroner, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are further investigating this shooting.

The victim's name has not been released at this time. More information will be provided when it is available.

