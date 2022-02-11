88-year-old man dies in Kannapolis house fire

Joseph Brooks, 88, died from injuries he sustained in the fire. His 82-year-old wife was injured, but survived, officials said.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An 88-year-old man has died following a house fire in Kannapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kannapolis, Joseph Brooks, 88, died from injuries he sustained in the fire. Officials said firefighters were able to rescue his wife, Barbara Brooks, 82, who was taken to Atrium Cabarrus and then transferred to Baptist Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental and caused by candles that were burning near combustible materials.

