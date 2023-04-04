Worksite accident leaves one man dead in Gaston County

Police are investigating what led to the man's death.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County are looking to learn more about a worksite accident that left a man dead on Tuesday.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers were called to a worksite on Hooper Hill Road in Gaston County north of Dallas.

A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries at the location. Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful as the man was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Joseph Marrone Jr.

Police have not stated how Marrone died or what led to the accident.

The Gaston County Police Department and Gaston County District Attorney's Office are further investigating this incident. The North Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration Division are also looking into the matter.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Gaston County Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.

