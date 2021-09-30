Man dies in Union County fire, deputies confirm

Deputies responded to a 911 call made around 7:25 a.m. about flames and smoke coming from inside a home along Baucom Road in Unionville.

UNIONVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead following a house fire Thursday morning in Unionville, NC, the Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies responded to a 911 call made around 7:25 a.m. about flames and smoke coming from inside a home along Baucom Road in Unionville.

Fire departments from Unionville, Fairview and Monroe responded to the call and confirmed the incident and that a male resident, Johnny Mack Thompson, was still inside, according to deputies.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the flame and remove Thompson from the home, deputies said.

Thompson was transported by Union EMS to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Fire department detectives are working to determine the cause of this incident, though investigators said the fire is believed to be an accident at the point, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office.